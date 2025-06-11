Former leader of the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP), Walid Jumblatt, received French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian at his residence in Clemenceau.



French Ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro accompanied Le Drian. The meeting was also attended by the current head of the PSP, MP Taymour Jumblatt, and Mrs. Nora Jumblatt.



Discussions focused on the latest political developments in Lebanon and the broader region.