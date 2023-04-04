News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Tfaker Marten
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Walid Jumblatt discusses latest developments with Assistant Foreign Minister of Qatar
Lebanon News
2023-04-04 | 10:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Walid Jumblatt discusses latest developments with Assistant Foreign Minister of Qatar
Walid Jumblatt, the leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, received the Assistant Foreign Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, on Monday evening in Clemenceau.
However, the Qatari ambassador in Lebanon, Ibrahim bin Abdul Aziz Al-Sahlawi, and delegation members also attended the meeting. The head of the Democratic Gathering, MP Taymour Jumblatt, and MP Hadi Aboul Hessen were also present as they discussed general developments in Lebanon and the region.
Lebanon News
Walid Jumblatt
Latest
Developments
Assistant
Foreign
Minister
FM
Qatar
Lebanon
Next
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-10
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister welcomes Iran-KSA agreement to resume ties
Lebanon News
2023-03-10
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister welcomes Iran-KSA agreement to resume ties
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-03
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
Lebanon News
2023-04-03
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-03
Lebanon and Qatar explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations
Lebanon News
2023-04-03
Lebanon and Qatar explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:44
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
Variety
10:44
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
0
Lebanon News
10:36
US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"
Lebanon News
10:36
US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:24
"A Homeland Named Fairouz": A documentary and book celebrating 88 years of perfection
News Bulletin Reports
09:24
"A Homeland Named Fairouz": A documentary and book celebrating 88 years of perfection
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:16
Local authorities take action against power generator owners overcharging citizens
News Bulletin Reports
09:16
Local authorities take action against power generator owners overcharging citizens
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-21
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
Lebanon News
2023-02-21
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:36
US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"
Lebanon News
10:36
US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
3
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
4
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
5
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
6
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
05:25
Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US
Lebanon News
05:25
Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US
8
World
02:37
US says its forces kill a senior Islamic State leader in Syria
World
02:37
US says its forces kill a senior Islamic State leader in Syria
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store