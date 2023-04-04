Walid Jumblatt discusses latest developments with Assistant Foreign Minister of Qatar

2023-04-04 | 10:11
Walid Jumblatt discusses latest developments with Assistant Foreign Minister of Qatar
Walid Jumblatt discusses latest developments with Assistant Foreign Minister of Qatar

Walid Jumblatt, the leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, received the Assistant Foreign Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, on Monday evening in Clemenceau.

However, the Qatari ambassador in Lebanon, Ibrahim bin Abdul Aziz Al-Sahlawi, and delegation members also attended the meeting. The head of the Democratic Gathering, MP Taymour Jumblatt, and MP Hadi Aboul Hessen were also present as they discussed general developments in Lebanon and the region.

Lebanon News

Walid Jumblatt

Latest

Developments

Assistant

Foreign

Minister

FM

Qatar

Lebanon

Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
