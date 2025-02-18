Russia, US will discuss Ukraine conflict 'in due course:' Moscow negotiator

18-02-2025 | 07:39
Russia, US will discuss Ukraine conflict &#39;in due course:&#39; Moscow negotiator
Russia, US will discuss Ukraine conflict 'in due course:' Moscow negotiator

Russia and the United States will discuss the Ukraine conflict in "due course," a Kremlin negotiator told state TV on Tuesday after the conclusion of high-level talks between the two countries in Saudi Arabia.

"We discussed and outlined our principled positions and agreed that separate teams of negotiators will be in touch on this topic in due course," Yuri Ushakov, President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy aide, said when asked if the sides discussed Ukraine.

AFP

