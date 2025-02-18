News
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Russia, US will discuss Ukraine conflict 'in due course:' Moscow negotiator
World News
18-02-2025 | 07:39
Russia, US will discuss Ukraine conflict 'in due course:' Moscow negotiator
Russia and the United States will discuss the Ukraine conflict in "due course," a Kremlin negotiator told state TV on Tuesday after the conclusion of high-level talks between the two countries in Saudi Arabia.
"We discussed and outlined our principled positions and agreed that separate teams of negotiators will be in touch on this topic in due course," Yuri Ushakov, President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy aide, said when asked if the sides discussed Ukraine.
AFP
World News
Russia
US
Ukraine
Conflict
Discussion
