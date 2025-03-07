Monitor says Syria security forces 'executed' 52 Alawites in Latakia

A Syrian war monitor said Friday that security forces "executed" 52 members of the Alawite minority in Latakia province, where clashes broke out with gunmen loyal to toppled president Bashar al-Assad.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said "security forces executed 52 Alawite men in the towns of Al-Shir and Al-Mukhtariya in the Latakia countryside" based on videos it verified, as well as testimonies it received from the victims' relatives.



AFP