Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty

2023-04-07 | 03:23
Lebanon&#39;s MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon&#39;s sovereignty
Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty

Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants stated on Friday that after consulting with Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Foreign Affairs Minister Abdallah Bou Habib instructed Lebanon's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York to submit an official complaint to the UN Security Council.  

According to a statement published on MoFA's Twitter, this complaint will be regarding the impact of the Israeli bombing and "deliberate aggression" at Friday dawn in areas in southern Lebanon.   

This, based on the Foreign Affairs Ministry, constitutes a flagrant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and a blatant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and threatens the stability that the Lebanese south used to enjoy.
 

