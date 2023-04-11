News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Youth and Sports Committee invites MPs to a football match on the eve of civil war anniversary
Lebanon News
2023-04-11 | 06:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Youth and Sports Committee invites MPs to a football match on the eve of civil war anniversary
Lebanon's Parliamentary Youth and Sports Committee, headed by its chairman, MP Simon Abi Ramia, called on the deputies to participate in a football match on Wednesday, the eve of the April 13 anniversary, at 8:30 pm at the Fouad Chehab Stadium in Jounieh.
The committee declared that this event aims to remind the Lebanese that wars result in nothing but tragedies and calamities and to transform this memory from a memory of a painful war from which all the Lebanese suffered into a memory of peace, sportsmanship, and a message of national unity that appears through the unifying image of the Lebanese, regardless of their affiliations and orientations.
It pointed out that players from the "Civil Defense" are also participating in this event "because of the special love for this institution among all the Lebanese, and for the tasks it carries out throughout the country with full dedication."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Youth
Sports
Civil
War
Anniversary
Lebanese
MPs
Next
Public institutions to close on Eid Al-Fitr, Labor Day
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
04:29
‘Young Global Changers Recoupling Awards’ shortlists initiative from Lebanon among top projects
Variety
04:29
‘Young Global Changers Recoupling Awards’ shortlists initiative from Lebanon among top projects
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-10
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-04-10
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
0
Variety
2023-04-06
Lebanon’s Fatima Msheik El Khoury wins Staff International Award for graduate medical education
Variety
2023-04-06
Lebanon’s Fatima Msheik El Khoury wins Staff International Award for graduate medical education
0
Middle East
2023-04-06
Sudan braces for protests on civilian rule anniversary
Middle East
2023-04-06
Sudan braces for protests on civilian rule anniversary
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
UNHCR's solid auditing system: maintaining program integrity and preventing fraud
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
UNHCR's solid auditing system: maintaining program integrity and preventing fraud
0
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Challenges facing public sector teachers in upcoming municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Challenges facing public sector teachers in upcoming municipal elections
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-28
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2023-03-28
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
0
World
2023-03-21
Easing banking fears help UK stocks rise, Fed meeting in focus
World
2023-03-21
Easing banking fears help UK stocks rise, Fed meeting in focus
0
Breaking Headlines
07:37
A patient at Rizk Hospital urgently needs A+ blood type. To donate please call: 03-466977
Breaking Headlines
07:37
A patient at Rizk Hospital urgently needs A+ blood type. To donate please call: 03-466977
0
World
06:07
Ukraine resumes electricity exports to Europe - minister
World
06:07
Ukraine resumes electricity exports to Europe - minister
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
2
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
3
Middle East
09:04
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources
Middle East
09:04
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources
4
Lebanon News
06:38
Public institutions to close on Eid Al-Fitr, Labor Day
Lebanon News
06:38
Public institutions to close on Eid Al-Fitr, Labor Day
5
Lebanon News
09:37
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:37
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
6
Variety
07:20
In a rare scene, hail and snow cover some parts of Saudi Arabia
Variety
07:20
In a rare scene, hail and snow cover some parts of Saudi Arabia
7
World
04:35
Credit Suisse job cuts must be frozen
World
04:35
Credit Suisse job cuts must be frozen
8
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store