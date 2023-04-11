Youth and Sports Committee invites MPs to a football match on the eve of civil war anniversary

Lebanon's Parliamentary Youth and Sports Committee, headed by its chairman, MP Simon Abi Ramia, called on the deputies to participate in a football match on Wednesday, the eve of the April 13 anniversary, at 8:30 pm at the Fouad Chehab Stadium in Jounieh.



The committee declared that this event aims to remind the Lebanese that wars result in nothing but tragedies and calamities and to transform this memory from a memory of a painful war from which all the Lebanese suffered into a memory of peace, sportsmanship, and a message of national unity that appears through the unifying image of the Lebanese, regardless of their affiliations and orientations.



It pointed out that players from the "Civil Defense" are also participating in this event "because of the special love for this institution among all the Lebanese, and for the tasks it carries out throughout the country with full dedication."