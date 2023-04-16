Metropolitan bishop of the Greek Orthodox, Elias Audi, emphasized the need for fundamental reform in all areas of the country.



During his Easter Sunday sermon, bishop Audi stressed that reform requires a political decision, which is currently absent due to the country's lack of a functioning government and leadership.



However, he also blamed the leaders for the collapse of the country, the spread of corruption, the inactivity of the judiciary, and the suppression of the truth in the Beirut Port explosion case.



"Is it not the responsibility of the Constitutional Council to protect and apply the Constitution and respect the constitutional deadlines? Do they not realize the risks of the increasing number of non-Lebanese that will soon surpass the number of Lebanese?" he asked.