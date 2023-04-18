PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session

Lebanon News
2023-04-18 | 06:53

2min


During the parliamentary session, Prime Minister Najib Mikati confirmed that "there was more than one official holiday during the current month of April which obstructed the possibility of submitting candidacy applications for municipal elections and Mukhtar's elections."

"The Cabinet's session, which will take place later today, contains a possible solution to modify the dates previously set by Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi, with May 21 replacing May 7 and May 27 replacing May 14," he indicated.

Moreover, Mikati added, "if the Parliamentary decides to legislate a technical extension of the municipal and Mukhtar's elections, then we commit to conducting these elections within the specified timeframe and as soon as possible."

"The government has possible solutions regarding the public sector, and we should not blame each other, nor should we throw the responsibility on the government as some do, saying it is absent, and therefore facing what does not exist," he highlighted.

However, PM Mikati addressed Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, saying, "you know we met with the Interior Minister and decided to open additional credits to fulfill the municipal obligation. In the Cabinet, we prepared a draft law to open additional credits, but you requested that the draft law be submitted as a proposed law."

In conclusion, he addressed a group of Lebanese people by saying, "if you do not want to postpone municipal elections, why did you attend today and secure a quorum for the current session? If you do not want to postpone, do not attend."

