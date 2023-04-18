Ministry al-Mawlawi says Interior Ministry ready for municipal elections pending funding

2023-04-18 | 08:36
Ministry al-Mawlawi says Interior Ministry ready for municipal elections pending funding
Ministry al-Mawlawi says Interior Ministry ready for municipal elections pending funding

Caretaker Minister of Interior Bassam al-Mawlawi confirmed on Tuesday once again the administrative readiness of the ministry to conduct municipal elections once their funding is approved.
 
A statement issued by his office said that "in light of the speculations that have circulated in the parliament and the statements directed at the Ministry of Interior as an excuse for postponing the municipal elections, the Ministry of Interior reiterates the clear statement of Minister Bassam al-Mawlawi, both locally and abroad, regarding its administrative readiness to conduct the polls once funding is approved.
 
"Isn't it clear that political will has led the parties to secure a quorum for the legislative session and agree to postpone the municipal elections?" the statement added.
 
"To the skeptics: silence is more powerful than any populist rhetoric, so avoid a vacuum by conducting the elections instead of postponing them," the statement concluded by saying.

Lebanon News

Interior Ministry

Lebanon

Elections

Municipalities

UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad
Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free
