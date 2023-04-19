Mikati discusses with al-Mawlawi preparations for municipal elections

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati followed up on Wednesday with Caretaker Minister of Interior Bassam al-Mawlawi the preparations for holding the municipal elections based on what was stated in the law issued yesterday by the Parliament.



It was agreed that al-Mawlawi would prepare the budget necessary for holding the elections, so that a credit line would be opened for them.

In light of the new budget, the Minister of Interior, within his powers, will set new dates for the elections.