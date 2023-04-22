MP Abdallah to LBCI: The required solution for Lebanon is a Lebanese settlement

Lebanon News
2023-04-22 | 06:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Abdallah to LBCI: The required solution for Lebanon is a Lebanese settlement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
MP Abdallah to LBCI: The required solution for Lebanon is a Lebanese settlement

Member of the Democratic Gathering bloc, MP Bilal Abdallah, stressed the need for a Lebanese presidential settlement that would benefit from the favorable regional developments.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Abdallah pointed out that there is no new information regarding an internal settlement to this day, and there has been no serious response to what they seek to grow an internal settlement, considering that reason and wisdom are absent.

However, Abdallah affirmed that no one could impose a president on the Lebanese people, indicating that Lebanon needs to befriend all countries. Most importantly, it needs a Lebanese consensus and a president to rescue them from isolation.

He also stated that if a president were imposed on Lebanon, they would not reach a desirable outcome, adding, "I think Saudi Arabia does not intervene regarding candidates and calls for an internal settlement that protects Lebanon's identity."

Moreover, Abdallah emphasized that the Democratic Gathering will not stop its initiative and commitment to national responsibility.

Lebanon News

MP

Bilal Abdallah

Required

Solution

Lebanon

Lebanese

Settlement

LBCI Next
Former Minister Kheireddine returns to Beirut amid money laundering investigation in Paris
Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-31

MP Moneimneh to LBCI: We will reject any settlement that comes at expense of Lebanese

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-20

Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-20

Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20

Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Latest on the maritime property violations file

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:48

Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Central inspection authority appointed to supervise public sector employee attendance

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-18

UK unemployment edges up but pay growth beats forecasts

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-26

Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-19

Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing

LBCI
World
2023-04-19

Australia introduces vehicle pollution rules to boost EV uptake

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app