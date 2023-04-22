News
MP Abdallah to LBCI: The required solution for Lebanon is a Lebanese settlement
Lebanon News
2023-04-22 | 06:01
High views
Share
Share
1
min
MP Abdallah to LBCI: The required solution for Lebanon is a Lebanese settlement
Member of the Democratic Gathering bloc, MP Bilal Abdallah, stressed the need for a Lebanese presidential settlement that would benefit from the favorable regional developments.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Abdallah pointed out that there is no new information regarding an internal settlement to this day, and there has been no serious response to what they seek to grow an internal settlement, considering that reason and wisdom are absent.
However, Abdallah affirmed that no one could impose a president on the Lebanese people, indicating that Lebanon needs to befriend all countries. Most importantly, it needs a Lebanese consensus and a president to rescue them from isolation.
He also stated that if a president were imposed on Lebanon, they would not reach a desirable outcome, adding, "I think Saudi Arabia does not intervene regarding candidates and calls for an internal settlement that protects Lebanon's identity."
Moreover, Abdallah emphasized that the Democratic Gathering will not stop its initiative and commitment to national responsibility.
Lebanon News
