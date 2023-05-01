Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection

Upon photos of a shark starting to circulate on social media, the Lebanese Agriculture Ministry mentioned in a statement its interest in highlighting the importance of these fish to the marine environment since scientific information confirms that some types of sharks are not unusual in the sea of Lebanon, as they are present in the Mediterranean and the eastern part for thousands of years.



It mentioned that Lebanon is known for enjoying a biological diversity that distinguishes it from other countries in the Mediterranean, that these fish are non-aggressive, and that Lebanon is one of the countries committed to protecting them.



“We wish all fishermen and sea-goers, first, not to panic from these fish, and secondly, to help protect them because they are in such climatic conditions, it approaches the beaches, as it is warmer.”



According to the “Convention on Biological Diversity,” the country enjoys a Mediterranean climate. It has a wealth of habitats, including islands, coastal lands, rivers, and mountains of an elevation of 3,088 meters above sea level.



Additionally, Lebanon’s sea hosts about 1,790 species, representing almost 2.7 percent of the world’s marine species.