Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection

Lebanon News
2023-05-01 | 05:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection

Upon photos of a shark starting to circulate on social media, the Lebanese Agriculture Ministry mentioned in a statement its interest in highlighting the importance of these fish to the marine environment since scientific information confirms that some types of sharks are not unusual in the sea of Lebanon, as they are present in the Mediterranean and the eastern part for thousands of years.

It mentioned that Lebanon is known for enjoying a biological diversity that distinguishes it from other countries in the Mediterranean, that these fish are non-aggressive, and that Lebanon is one of the countries committed to protecting them. 

“We wish all fishermen and sea-goers, first, not to panic from these fish, and secondly, to help protect them because they are in such climatic conditions, it approaches the beaches, as it is warmer.” 

According to the “Convention on Biological Diversity,” the country enjoys a Mediterranean climate. It has a wealth of habitats, including islands, coastal lands, rivers, and mountains of an elevation of 3,088 meters above sea level. 

Additionally, Lebanon’s sea hosts about 1,790 species, representing almost 2.7 percent of the world’s marine species.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Marine

Sea

Shark

Agriculture Ministry

Fish

Environment

Mediterranean

LBCI Next
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
WHO nominates Lebanon’s Jacques Mokhbat as “Health Champion”
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:26

Philippines, China to discuss fishing rights in South China Sea – Marcos

LBCI
Variety
04:17

Lebanon Diving Center's team discover sea cave south of Tyre, Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-26

Lebanon sees "golden" tourist opportunity this season: Ramy

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-24

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:42

Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary

LBCI
Variety
05:32

WHO nominates Lebanon’s Jacques Mokhbat as “Health Champion”

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Faysal El Sayegh to LBCI: Presidency should garner broad Christian acceptance

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-23

Lebanese banks and state clash over foreign currency obligations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27

Lebanese politicians absent from Iranian embassy meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27

The factors behind Lebanese exchange rate stability

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app