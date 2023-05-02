Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president

Lebanon News
2023-05-02 | 08:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon&#39;s crisis is bigger than the name of a president
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president

The Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, received the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Elias Bou Saab, who confirmed after the meeting that his visit is "exploratory."  

He expressed his regret "because the officials who deal with the presidential file are not interested in the time factor."  

He said, "We have not yet reached the stage of names because the parties, based on the Patriarch's initiative, did not reach a common name to propose for the presidency," stressing that "things must begin with dialogue." 

He pointed out that "our crisis is greater and deeper than the name of a president, but rather the unwillingness of any of the parties to dialogue with the other."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Maronite Patriarch

Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rai

Deputy Speaker

Parliament

Elias Bou Saab

Presidential

File

LBCI Next
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
TotalEnergies selects Block 9 drilling rig
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-26

Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-24

The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21

Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-11

Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:59

Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:13

Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

TotalEnergies selects Block 9 drilling rig

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Abou Faour to LBCI: We have not been informed of any new position from KSA on presidential election

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:19

US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-27

Iraqi Kurdistan region's oil output at risk after Turkey halts pipeline exports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:13

Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-19

Iran’s top leader rules out referendums on divisive issues

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app