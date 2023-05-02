The Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, received the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Elias Bou Saab, who confirmed after the meeting that his visit is "exploratory."



He expressed his regret "because the officials who deal with the presidential file are not interested in the time factor."



He said, "We have not yet reached the stage of names because the parties, based on the Patriarch's initiative, did not reach a common name to propose for the presidency," stressing that "things must begin with dialogue."



He pointed out that "our crisis is greater and deeper than the name of a president, but rather the unwillingness of any of the parties to dialogue with the other."