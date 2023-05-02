News
Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president
Lebanon News
2023-05-02 | 08:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president
The Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, received the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Elias Bou Saab, who confirmed after the meeting that his visit is "exploratory."
He expressed his regret "because the officials who deal with the presidential file are not interested in the time factor."
He said, "We have not yet reached the stage of names because the parties, based on the Patriarch's initiative, did not reach a common name to propose for the presidency," stressing that "things must begin with dialogue."
He pointed out that "our crisis is greater and deeper than the name of a president, but rather the unwillingness of any of the parties to dialogue with the other."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Maronite Patriarch
Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rai
Deputy Speaker
Parliament
Elias Bou Saab
Presidential
File
