MP Matta to LBCI: Seasonal dialogue does not lead to results

MP Nazih Matta believed on Wednesday that "Hezbollah's weapon has become bigger than Lebanon, and no one can make the decision in Lebanon to disarm it overnight."



"The dialogue table is useless if there are no correct practices, and the result is in practice," he noted during an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show.



Matta also believed that seasonal dialogue does not lead to results, considering that if Hezbollah proposes a name other than the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, it is believed that the movement may proceed with it.



He also emphasized that what matters is the country's interest and that the next president should put the country on the right track.



"The name of the next president, whether he is an economic, political, or other type of figure, is not important; instead, what matters most is what his broad lines say," he said.