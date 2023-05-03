MP Atallah to LBCI: There is no possibility of electing a president except through agreement and dialogue

2023-05-03 | 06:05
MP Atallah to LBCI: There is no possibility of electing a president except through agreement and dialogue
1min
MP Atallah to LBCI: There is no possibility of electing a president except through agreement and dialogue

MP George Atallah declared on Wednesday that agreement cannot be reached by imposing a candidate, but rather by searching for a name and common characteristics.

During an interview on LBCI’s "Naharkom Saïd" TV show, Atallah pointed out that "there is no possibility of electing a president except through the agreement between the political forces and a dialogue that produces a personality that represents the intersection of all forces and the requirements to address several issues."

Regarding Hezbollah's arms, Atallah said that "President Michel Aoun had called for a dialogue table on the defense strategy.”

“We consider that we are the only team that had the courage to sit with Hezbollah and put the contentious points on the table," he added.

On the Syrian refugees file, he pointed out that "the Free Patriotic Movement is the only party that made a battle over the Syrian refugees in the past, and the government's decision is a majority decision, while at the parliamentary level, the Free Patriotic Movement is the only party that has presented proposals to address the issue of Syrian refugees."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

President

Agreement

Dialogue

MP Hankash to LBCI: New president must raise problematic issues
MP Matta to LBCI: Seasonal dialogue does not lead to results
