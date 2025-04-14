News
Finance Minister Jaber says unified vision and key appointments to drive upcoming reforms in Lebanon
Lebanon News
14-04-2025 | 09:05
On Monday, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber said that Lebanon is on the verge of significant changes, with reforms expected to be felt across the country in the coming weeks.
Speaking after a meeting of the committee overseeing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Jaber said the day was dedicated to preparatory meetings ahead of the Lebanese delegation's trip to Washington for the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings.
"Lebanon must head to these meetings with a unified vision," Jaber stated, emphasizing the importance of presenting a coherent and positive image of the country, backed by the presidency and government.
He added that the upcoming reforms include new appointments carried out under a transparent mechanism, which will be felt "within a few weeks."
He said one of the first steps is the imminent call for nominations to Lebanon's electricity regulatory authority, which is expected to be announced later Monday or Tuesday.
Lebanon News
Finance Minister
Yassine Jaber
Appointments
Reforms
Lebanon
President Aoun says reforms driven by Lebanon’s own priorities, not foreign demands
