On Wednesday, the European judicial delegation listened to the Director of Organization and Development at Banque du Liban (BDL), Raja Abu Asali's testimony under the supervision of Beirut First Investigating Judge Charbel Bou Samra, who is in charge of implementing European judicial writs.



However, the hearing session of the BDL Governor's brother, Raja Salameh, which was scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed to Thursday at the request of Salameh's lawyer and the approval of French judge Aude Buresi.



The hearing session of Minister of Finance, Youssef Khalil, will take place on Friday, noting that the Minister was not notified, until now, of the date of the session in accordance with the norms.