Gemayel after meeting with Bukhari: Quorum conditions and refusal to elect Hezbollah-affiliated presidential candidate

2023-05-04 | 09:59
LBCI
Gemayel after meeting with Bukhari: Quorum conditions and refusal to elect Hezbollah-affiliated presidential candidate
Gemayel after meeting with Bukhari: Quorum conditions and refusal to elect Hezbollah-affiliated presidential candidate

The head of the Lebanese Kataeb Party and MP, Sami Gemayel, reiterated his refusal to elect any candidate affiliated with Hezbollah, stating that if the conditions for securing the quorum for any candidate in Lebanon are met, then securing the quorum for the session is equivalent to their election.

However, after meeting with the Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, Gemayel revealed that they discussed the Lebanese file, saying that "we conveyed our stances to Bukhari, and our priority is for Lebanon to restore its relations with the Arab countries, and for these countries to support Lebanon once again."

"We will stand against any settlement at the expense of Lebanon's sovereignty with all available means," he added.

Moreover, Gemayel emphasized that their beliefs, stances, and choices regarding the presidency are linked to Lebanon's interest, stressing his refusal to accept Lebanon remaining in its current state.

He pointed out that the Arab stance is clear and states, "do what you deem appropriate, and we will decide our stance based on your choices."
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app