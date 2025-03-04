Municipal elections set for May, despite challenges in southern Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
04-03-2025 | 13:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Municipal elections set for May, despite challenges in southern Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Municipal elections set for May, despite challenges in southern Lebanon

Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Minister of Interior and Municipalities Ahmad Al-Hajjar confirmed to the Parliamentary Defense Committee, chaired by MP Jihad al-Samad, that municipal and mukhtars' elections will be held as scheduled in four stages: May 4, 11, 18, and 25. Funding is secured: $11 million.

According to information provided to LBCI, the Interior Minister heard from the Hezbollah-Amal Movement political duo their insistence on holding the municipal elections on time in the southern region, even if villages and towns are destroyed.

The plan is to place ballot boxes at the entrances of towns where roads are blocked and in homes that are ready.

Thus, Hezbollah and the Amal Movement want the municipal elections in the south, meaning the use of megacenters—one of the reforms required internationally—is now unlikely.

The hope remains that it will not be ruled out and could be used in the 2026 parliamentary elections.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Municipal

Elections

South Lebanon

Hezbollah

Amal Movement

LBCI Next
Israel expands occupied areas in south Lebanon, sparking concerns over new buffer zones
Iran's political turmoil: Power struggle between conservatives and reformists
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanon announces May 4 as the first phase of municipal elections: Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07

Lebanon to prepare for 2025 municipal and mukhtars elections with polling center inspections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-27

Amal Movement, Hezbollah unite to address reconstruction and upcoming municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-17

Israel targets car near Municipal Stadium in Sidon, South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Druze community caught between Israeli influence and internal divisions: Cooperation with Israel sparks backlash

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel expands occupied areas in south Lebanon, sparking concerns over new buffer zones

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-03

Iran's political turmoil: Power struggle between conservatives and reformists

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-03

Israel expands 'buffer zones': Northern Israeli residents refuse to return

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-30

Egypt's FM to visit Lebanon with message from President Sisi

LBCI
Middle East News
10:05

Sisi says Egypt's Gaza plan would ensure Palestinians 'remain on their land'

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Israeli airstrike kills Radwan Force commander Khodor Hashem in south Lebanon, army spokesperson claims

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel expands occupied areas in south Lebanon, sparking concerns over new buffer zones

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Israeli army radio claims Israel killed key figure in Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

President Aoun heads to Cairo for Arab League extraordinary summit after talks with Saudi crown prince

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

US waives $95 million in military aid to Lebanon despite Trump administration freeze: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanon announces May 4 as the first phase of municipal elections: Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli airstrike on car in Rechknanay, Tyre district, kills one

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Israeli airstrike kills Radwan Force commander Khodor Hashem in south Lebanon, army spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Saudi Arabia and Lebanon stress need to strengthen Arab cooperation in joint statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel expands occupied areas in south Lebanon, sparking concerns over new buffer zones

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More