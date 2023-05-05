Bukhari meets with former PM Salam

2023-05-05 | 05:54
Bukhari meets with former PM Salam
0min
Bukhari meets with former PM Salam

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Lebanon, Walid al-Bukhari, met on Friday with former Lebanese Prime Minister Tammam Salam at his residence in Beirut.
The meeting involved friendly conversations over the current developments on the local and regional levels, as well as the relations that bind the two brotherly countries, and the Kingdom's keenness to ensure the stability and prosperity of Lebanon.

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

