Najib Mikati to attend Arab League Summit in Jeddah
Lebanon News
2023-05-08 | 03:37
Najib Mikati to attend Arab League Summit in Jeddah
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has received an invitation from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to participate in the 32nd regular session of the Arab League Summit to be held in Jeddah on May 19.
Mikati welcomed Walid Bukhari, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Lebanon, during their meeting at the Grand Serail in Beirut as he received the invitation. The two also discussed the current situation in Lebanon and the region, as well as Lebanese-Saudi relations.
Lebanon News
Najib Mikati
PM
Prime
Minister
Attend
Arab
League
Summit
Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
Related Articles
Lebanon News
06:51
Arab Foreign Ministers Agree on Syria's Return to its Arab League Seat
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2023-04-18
PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session
Lebanon News
Middle East
2023-04-02
Saudi Arabia to invite Syria's Assad to Arab leaders summit, sources say
Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-20
Iraqi Interior Minister visits Saudi Arabia, discusses ways to enhance security
News Bulletin Reports
Recommended For You
Lebanon News
06:23
Corm warns of real threat to Lebanon's telecommunications sector
Lebanon News
Variety
05:47
In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery
Variety
Press Highlights
00:46
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
Press Highlights
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries
News Bulletin Reports
Our visitors readings
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27
Imported phones to be blocked off network until tax settlement
News Bulletin Reports
Press Highlights
2023-03-06
Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders
Press Highlights
Middle East
04:51
Airstrikes kill well-known Syrian drug kingpin
Middle East
Variety
2023-04-28
Batroun Festival completes preparations to launch the 'Underwater Museum'
Variety
Videos
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
Most read
Lebanon Economy
10:51
The ugly truth: How will larger depositors be repaid and what is the deposit recovery fund?
Lebanon Economy
Middle East
07:56
12 years later: Syria rejoins Arab League - A breakdown of the decisions and details
Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
06:51
Arab Foreign Ministers Agree on Syria's Return to its Arab League Seat
Lebanon News
World
14:34
US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?
World
Press Highlights
00:46
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
Press Highlights
Middle East
13:57
WFP to suspend aid to Palestinians due to funding shortage
Middle East
Middle East
02:04
Iran hangs two men for blasphemy
Middle East
