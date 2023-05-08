Najib Mikati to attend Arab League Summit in Jeddah

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has received an invitation from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to participate in the 32nd regular session of the Arab League Summit to be held in Jeddah on May 19.



Mikati welcomed Walid Bukhari, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Lebanon, during their meeting at the Grand Serail in Beirut as he received the invitation. The two also discussed the current situation in Lebanon and the region, as well as Lebanese-Saudi relations.