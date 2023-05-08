Najib Mikati to attend Arab League Summit in Jeddah

Lebanon News
2023-05-08 | 03:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Najib Mikati to attend Arab League Summit in Jeddah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Najib Mikati to attend Arab League Summit in Jeddah

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has received an invitation from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to participate in the 32nd regular session of the Arab League Summit to be held in Jeddah on May 19.

Mikati welcomed Walid Bukhari, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Lebanon, during their meeting at the Grand Serail in Beirut as he received the invitation. The two also discussed the current situation in Lebanon and the region, as well as Lebanese-Saudi relations.

Lebanon News

Najib Mikati

PM

Prime

Minister

Attend

Arab

League

Summit

Jeddah

Saudi Arabia

LBCI Next
In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Arab Foreign Ministers Agree on Syria's Return to its Arab League Seat

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-18

PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-02

Saudi Arabia to invite Syria's Assad to Arab leaders summit, sources say

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-20

Iraqi Interior Minister visits Saudi Arabia, discusses ways to enhance security

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Corm warns of real threat to Lebanon's telecommunications sector

LBCI
Variety
05:47

In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27

Imported phones to be blocked off network until tax settlement

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-06

Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders

LBCI
Middle East
04:51

Airstrikes kill well-known Syrian drug kingpin

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-28

Batroun Festival completes preparations to launch the 'Underwater Museum'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:51

The ugly truth: How will larger depositors be repaid and what is the deposit recovery fund?

LBCI
Middle East
07:56

12 years later: Syria rejoins Arab League - A breakdown of the decisions and details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Arab Foreign Ministers Agree on Syria's Return to its Arab League Seat

LBCI
World
14:34

US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections

LBCI
Middle East
13:57

WFP to suspend aid to Palestinians due to funding shortage

LBCI
Middle East
02:04

Iran hangs two men for blasphemy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app