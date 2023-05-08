Interior Minister requests to stop the Bolt application

Lebanon’s Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi, sent a letter to the Ministry of Telecommunications requesting to stop the Bolt application from working as of Monday, May 8, 2023.



This request comes to make sure of the non-violation of the traffic law and other laws and regulations in force after the increase in complaints by the unions of public transportation drivers and the sit-ins that took place in various Lebanese regions last week.



Likewise, Mawlawi instructed the General Directorate of Internal Security Forces to strictly pursue drivers of cars with forged public license plates or public transport with private license plates.