2023-05-11 | 07:30
Frangieh visits Bukhari in Yarze
Frangieh visits Bukhari in Yarze

A meeting was held on Thursday between Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, Walid al-Bukhari, at his residence in Yarze, and the leader of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh.

Diplomatic sources confirmed to LBCI that there was no scheduled visit by the Saudi ambassador to Bnachai, and that all rumors about the ambassador's visit to Frangieh next week to deliver an invitation for him to visit the Kingdom are untrue.

"Thank you for the kind invitation from the Saudi Arabian ambassador. The meeting was friendly and excellent," Frangieh tweeted after the meeting.

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

