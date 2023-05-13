News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Supreme Islamic Council addresses the urgency to elect a president
Lebanon News
2023-05-13 | 08:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Supreme Islamic Council addresses the urgency to elect a president
The political developments in Lebanon and the region were discussed during the meeting of the Supreme Islamic Council, chaired by Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian.
The attendees urged MPs to bear their responsibilities and elect a President for the Republic as soon as possible.
"When will the politicians in Lebanon change what is within themselves and all make concessions for the sake of the country and its institutions?" they asked.
The issue of displacement was also addressed during the meeting.
Lebanon News
Supreme
Islamic
Council
Address
Urgency
Election
President
Lebanon
Next
Lebanese and UAE foreign ministers speak after man dies in custody
Hadi Hobeich to LBCI: We haven't made a decision yet to elect anyone for presidency
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-08
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
Press Highlights
2023-05-08
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-04-26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-22
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon, urges for election of president
Press Highlights
2023-03-22
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon, urges for election of president
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:04
Al-Rahi calls on officials to conduct negotiations with Syria, international community for Syrian refugees' return
Lebanon News
05:04
Al-Rahi calls on officials to conduct negotiations with Syria, international community for Syrian refugees' return
0
Middle East
14:41
Lebanese and UAE foreign ministers speak after man dies in custody
Middle East
14:41
Lebanese and UAE foreign ministers speak after man dies in custody
0
Lebanon News
07:47
Hadi Hobeich to LBCI: We haven't made a decision yet to elect anyone for presidency
Lebanon News
07:47
Hadi Hobeich to LBCI: We haven't made a decision yet to elect anyone for presidency
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-13
Here are Jumblatt's rules: On Frangieh and others alike
Press Highlights
2023-05-13
Here are Jumblatt's rules: On Frangieh and others alike
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70
0
World
11:42
Head of Russia's crime agency suggests nationalizing key parts of economy
World
11:42
Head of Russia's crime agency suggests nationalizing key parts of economy
0
World
2023-05-05
Russia's Wagner threatens to leave Bakhmut, Ukraine says mercenaries reinforcing
World
2023-05-05
Russia's Wagner threatens to leave Bakhmut, Ukraine says mercenaries reinforcing
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Syria's potential return to Arab League faces opposition from the United States
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Syria's potential return to Arab League faces opposition from the United States
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:09
In pursuit of growth: Saudi Arabia, US, UAE, and India consider groundbreaking railway project
News Bulletin Reports
12:09
In pursuit of growth: Saudi Arabia, US, UAE, and India consider groundbreaking railway project
3
Middle East
14:41
Lebanese and UAE foreign ministers speak after man dies in custody
Middle East
14:41
Lebanese and UAE foreign ministers speak after man dies in custody
4
Lebanon News
07:47
Hadi Hobeich to LBCI: We haven't made a decision yet to elect anyone for presidency
Lebanon News
07:47
Hadi Hobeich to LBCI: We haven't made a decision yet to elect anyone for presidency
5
Lebanon News
08:36
Supreme Islamic Council addresses the urgency to elect a president
Lebanon News
08:36
Supreme Islamic Council addresses the urgency to elect a president
6
Middle East
09:22
Israel, Islamic Jihad signal no near-term Gaza truce
Middle East
09:22
Israel, Islamic Jihad signal no near-term Gaza truce
7
Middle East
14:21
Israel, Palestinians agree to Gaza truce, Palestinian officials say
Middle East
14:21
Israel, Palestinians agree to Gaza truce, Palestinian officials say
8
Middle East
13:30
Syria extends permission on post-quake aid border crossings for 3 months
Middle East
13:30
Syria extends permission on post-quake aid border crossings for 3 months
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store