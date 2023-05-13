Supreme Islamic Council addresses the urgency to elect a president

The political developments in Lebanon and the region were discussed during the meeting of the Supreme Islamic Council, chaired by Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian.



The attendees urged MPs to bear their responsibilities and elect a President for the Republic as soon as possible.



"When will the politicians in Lebanon change what is within themselves and all make concessions for the sake of the country and its institutions?" they asked.



The issue of displacement was also addressed during the meeting.