Jumbatt discusses Lebanon's situation with Bogdanov

Lebanon News
2023-05-15 | 13:46

0min
Jumbatt discusses Lebanon's situation with Bogdanov

In a phone call, the leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, discussed with the president of Russia's personal envoy to the Middle East and North Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, the latest developments and situation in Lebanon.

Bogdanov emphasized Russia's keenness on the necessity of electing a president for the republic and ensuring stability in Lebanon.

