Lebanon's Foreign Affairs Ministry denounces attack on Jordanian Embassy in Sudan

Lebanon News
2023-05-16 | 05:00
High views
Lebanon's Foreign Affairs Ministry denounces attack on Jordanian Embassy in Sudan
0min
Lebanon's Foreign Affairs Ministry denounces attack on Jordanian Embassy in Sudan

On Tuesday, Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants denounced the attack that the Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan was subjected to Monday in Khartoum.

In a tweet, the Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry stated that it "strongly condemns" the storming of the mission building and the acts of vandalism that took place and called on all parties to respect international conventions and customs in terms of not attacking diplomatic buildings and preserving their sanctity.

The ministry also expressed solidarity with the brotherly government and the people of Jordan.
 
 

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

