News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing -judicial source
Lebanon News
2023-05-16 | 06:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing -judicial source
Lebanon's central bank chief did not attend a hearing in Paris on Tuesday where French prosecutors were expected to press preliminary fraud and money laundering charges against him, according to two sources with knowledge of his travel plans.
Riad Salameh, alongside his brother and an assistant, are being investigated in Lebanon and at least five European countries for allegedly taking hundreds of millions of dollars from the central bank to the detriment of the state.
French prosecutors had set a hearing for him at 9:30 a.m. on May 16, according to court documents seen by Reuters. French prosecutors intend to press the preliminary charges and formally name him a suspect during that hearing.
Two sources with knowledge of his travel plans told Reuters on Tuesday that Salameh had remained in Beirut. Neither Salameh nor his lawyer in Lebanon responded to requests for comment from Reuters.
A senior judicial source said Lebanon's judiciary was unable to deliver the summons to attend the Paris hearing as it was addressed to Salameh at the Central Bank and he was unavailable to receive it.
Another judicial source said the defense attorneys for the Salamehs and for the central bank chief's assistant Marianne Hoayek had submitted an objection to Lebanon's judiciary over the French case, saying France should not be allowed to try a case already being investigated in Lebanon.
The three have been charged in two separate cases in Lebanon. Riad and Raja Salameh have denied diverting public funds and neither Hoayek nor her lawyer have spoken publicly about the charges.
Lebanon's top public prosecutor said in January that Beirut could delay cooperating with foreign investigations pending progress on the local probes.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Central
Bank
Chief
Attend
French
Fraud
Hearing
Judicial
Lebanon
BDL
Next
Mikati, Bou Habib discusses Lebanon's preparations for Arab League Summit
Lebanon's Foreign Affairs Ministry denounces attack on Jordanian Embassy in Sudan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-21
French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud
Lebanon News
2023-04-21
French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-06
Lebanon judge sets March 15 hearing for central bank chief in graft probe
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-06
Lebanon judge sets March 15 hearing for central bank chief in graft probe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-14
Questions surround upcoming hearing for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor in Paris
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-14
Questions surround upcoming hearing for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor in Paris
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-06
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-06
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:46
Hospital Owners Syndicate warns of major problem regarding dialysis starting June
Lebanon News
07:46
Hospital Owners Syndicate warns of major problem regarding dialysis starting June
0
Lebanon News
07:14
Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:14
Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanese Ministry of Public Health shuts down pharmacy for professional violations
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanese Ministry of Public Health shuts down pharmacy for professional violations
0
Lebanon News
06:47
Mikati, Bou Habib discusses Lebanon's preparations for Arab League Summit
Lebanon News
06:47
Mikati, Bou Habib discusses Lebanon's preparations for Arab League Summit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12
Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12
Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-15
Lebanon is not at the forefront of any possible Iranian-Saudi dialogue
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-15
Lebanon is not at the forefront of any possible Iranian-Saudi dialogue
0
Variety
2023-05-09
Amazon begins selling toys, clothing through mobile games
Variety
2023-05-09
Amazon begins selling toys, clothing through mobile games
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
2
Lebanon News
07:14
Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:14
Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
00:56
Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate
Lebanon News
00:56
Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate
4
Press Highlights
02:03
Lebanon's presidential election: Balancing internal dynamics and external pressures
Press Highlights
02:03
Lebanon's presidential election: Balancing internal dynamics and external pressures
5
Lebanon Economy
02:11
Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop
Lebanon Economy
02:11
Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop
6
Lebanon Economy
04:50
National Social Security Fund prohibits medical expenses in foreign currency
Lebanon Economy
04:50
National Social Security Fund prohibits medical expenses in foreign currency
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election
8
Lebanon News
06:09
Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing -judicial source
Lebanon News
06:09
Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing -judicial source
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store