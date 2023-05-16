Hospital Owners Syndicate warns of major problem regarding dialysis starting June

Lebanon's Hospital Owners' Syndicate issued a statement, pointing out that after raising the tariff for the dialysis session to be in line with the actual cost, a new problem arose related to securing the necessary funds for the Ministry of Public Health so that it can pay the bills that will be required for hospitals.



"The financial ceilings currently in force are not sufficient beyond May, and therefore we are facing a big problem starting from June," said the statement.



The Syndicate also appealed to the government to work quickly to secure the necessary funds for the Ministry of Public Health to avoid a major crisis that may result if the ministry is unable to pay the bills on the dates agreed upon between the ministry and the hospitals, as the latter will not be able to secure medicines and medical supplies for patients.