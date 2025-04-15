News
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Iran Guards say military capabilities 'red lines' in US talks
Middle East News
15-04-2025 | 03:43
Iran Guards say military capabilities 'red lines' in US talks
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Tuesday the country's military capabilities were off limits, ahead of a second round of indirect talks with the United States on its nuclear program.
"National security and defense and military power are among the red lines of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which cannot be discussed or negotiated under any circumstances," Guards spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini said, quoted by state broadcaster IRIB.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
IRGC
Military
Capabilities
US
