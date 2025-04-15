Iran Guards say military capabilities 'red lines' in US talks

Middle East News
15-04-2025 | 03:43
Iran Guards say military capabilities &#39;red lines&#39; in US talks
Iran Guards say military capabilities 'red lines' in US talks

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Tuesday the country's military capabilities were off limits, ahead of a second round of indirect talks with the United States on its nuclear program.

"National security and defense and military power are among the red lines of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which cannot be discussed or negotiated under any circumstances," Guards spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini said, quoted by state broadcaster IRIB.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

IRGC

Military

Capabilities

US

