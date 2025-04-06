Vietnam seeks US tariff delay of 'at least 45 days' in letter from leader

Vietnam's top leader has requested a delay of "at least 45 days" to a tariff of 46 percent due to be imposed by the United States on April 9, according to a copy of a signed letter seen by AFP on Sunday.



To Lam called on President Donald Trump in the letter to assign a representative to work with Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc on resolving the issue, adding that he hoped to meet Trump personally in Washington at the end of May.



AFP