Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank, Riad Salameh, expressed his concerns over the conduct of the French investigative judge, Ms. Aude Buresi.



Salameh argues that her decision blatantly violates basic laws, as she did not respect the legal deadlines stipulated in French law, despite being informed of them.



Consequently, he plans to challenge this decision, which he sees as a clear violation of legal norms.



Salameh highlights how the judge has ignored the United Nations agreement of 2003 and internationally recognized procedures, specifically those applied in the context of international judicial assistance.



He questions the legitimacy of a judge who seems to apply international agreements in a unilateral manner.



He also emphasizes that the French investigation has violated a fundamental principle concerning the confidentiality of investigations.



“This has become evident from recent journalistic articles, particularly those published by Reuters on April 21, 2023, showing that news agencies are freely gaining access to confidential investigation documents and are being informed in advance about the intentions of investigators and judges.”



From all the events accompanying the French investigations, Salameh asserts that they contradict the principle of presumption of innocence through their selective application of texts and laws.



He believes that it is apparent that Judge Aude Buresi has made her decision based on preconceived notions, without attributing any value to the clear documents presented to her.



“This is also evident in her recent disregard for the procedures stipulated in French law and international treaties.”



“Another instance of this is Judge Aude Buresi's involvement in the appointment of French lawyers representing the Lebanese state. This matter has been published in several Lebanese newspapers and has led to a last-minute postponement of the appeal session he submitted.”



Finally, Salameh laments that while the investigation in France, triggered by systematic complaints filed by his opponents, is progressing rapidly, the lawsuit he filed in the French courts concerning the Crystal Credit case (which he argues is baseless) has remained stagnant for three years, despite his due diligence.



Concluding his statement, Salameh criticizes what he sees as the double standard justice system that is being applied to him.