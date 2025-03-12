News
Netanyahu’s policies shaping Middle East, Israel seeks normalization with Lebanon: Israeli Channel 12 reports
Middle East News
12-03-2025 | 08:03
Netanyahu’s policies shaping Middle East, Israel seeks normalization with Lebanon: Israeli Channel 12 reports
According to Israel's Channel 12, a political source revealed that both Lebanon and Israel have demands regarding their border issues, and these matters will be discussed.
The source further stated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policies have significantly changed the Middle East and that Israel aims to maintain momentum toward normalization with Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Next
Iran says UAE's Gargash will deliver Trump's letter to Tehran
At least 1,383 civilians killed in Syria violence: New monitor toll reveals
Previous
