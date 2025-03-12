Netanyahu’s policies shaping Middle East, Israel seeks normalization with Lebanon: Israeli Channel 12 reports

12-03-2025 | 08:03
0min
Netanyahu’s policies shaping Middle East, Israel seeks normalization with Lebanon: Israeli Channel 12 reports

According to Israel's Channel 12, a political source revealed that both Lebanon and Israel have demands regarding their border issues, and these matters will be discussed.

The source further stated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policies have significantly changed the Middle East and that Israel aims to maintain momentum toward normalization with Lebanon.
 

