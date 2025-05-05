News
Interior Minister says final results of Mount Lebanon municipal elections to be officially released after verification
Lebanon News
05-05-2025 | 04:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Interior Minister says final results of Mount Lebanon municipal elections to be officially released after verification
Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar announced that the final results of the municipal and Mukhtar elections in Mount Lebanon will be officially released following a thorough verification process.
He explained that the results will be entered into a computerized system to ensure no irregularities.
Once confirmed, the Ministry of Interior will publish them on its official website, marking their formal announcement.
Hajjar added that he hopes results will be released gradually over the coming hours.
Lebanon News
Interior Minister
Municipal Elections
Lebanon
Results
