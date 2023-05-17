PM Mikati discusses meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, Kingdom's role in an interview with Al Riyadh newspaper

Lebanon News
2023-05-17 | 12:03
High views
PM Mikati discusses meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, Kingdom's role in an interview with Al Riyadh newspaper
2min
PM Mikati discusses meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, Kingdom's role in an interview with Al Riyadh newspaper

In anticipation of the upcoming Arab Summit in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati sat down for an interview with Al Riyadh newspaper to discuss his visit to the kingdom and his impressions of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's personality and interest in the Lebanese file.

"The meeting I had with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was characterized by frankness. He expressed his support for Lebanon in overcoming its crisis and backing its institutions, but conditioned it on the implementation of the necessary structural reforms and the full commitment of Lebanese institutions, particularly in the election of a new president for Lebanon," stated Prime Minister Mikati.

The full interview will be published in Al Riyadh Newspaper on Thursday May 18.

It was evident in his approach that the priority lies in the Lebanese people fulfilling their duties and undertaking fundamental reforms while preventing any threats to the security and safety of the Kingdom. In this regard, the Lebanese government is taking all the required measures to prevent any recurrence of threats to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or any other Arab state originating from Lebanon.

"The developments taking place in the Kingdom represent a real constructive revolution by implementing reform initiatives that have redefined the concept of modernization and achieved remarkable leaps that are recognized by all," added Mikati. The regional understandings reached by the Kingdom are expected to contribute to establishing stability in the region and advance the process of progress and development.

Regarding the Lebanese file, Prime Minister Mikati highlighted the communication he had with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during which he sensed the Crown Prince's keenness on Lebanon's security and stability, as well as the continuity of the humanitarian support provided by Saudi Arabia to the Lebanese people. He expressed his confidence that the Kingdom has been and will continue to be the big brother of Lebanon, striving in all Arab and international forums to safeguard its security, stability, and the unity of its people.

