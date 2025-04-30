Switzerland to enact Hamas ban from May 15

A new Swiss law banning Hamas and related organizations will come into force on May 15, the government said on Wednesday, aiming to prevent the Palestinian militant group from using Switzerland as a haven by making entry bans or expulsions easier to arrange.



The law, which was approved by parliament last December and came in the wake of Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, gives Swiss authorities "the necessary tools to take action against Hamas activities or support for the organization in Switzerland," the government said.



The Swiss law enables preventive police measures such as entry bans or expulsions and also makes it more difficult for Hamas to use Switzerland as a financial hub for its activities.



Reuters