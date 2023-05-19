Arab League statement draft on Lebanon calls for electing a president, implementing reform

Lebanon News
2023-05-19 | 06:50
Arab League statement draft on Lebanon calls for electing a president, implementing reform
0min
Arab League statement draft on Lebanon calls for electing a president, implementing reform

In the draft final statement, the Arab League Summit stressed the importance of total solidarity with Lebanon in light of the most severe political, economic, and social crisis. 

The Summit affirmed the right of the Lebanese to liberate and recover the Shebaa Farms, the Kfarchouba Hills, and the Lebanese part of the town of Ghajar, and their right to resist any aggression by legitimate means, and the need to differentiate between terrorism and resistance against the Israeli occupation. 

During the draft closing statement, it urged the Lebanese authorities to continue their efforts to elect a president and form a government to ensure the regularity and stability of the constitutional institutions.

Additionally, they pointed to the need to carry out structural economic reforms to get out of the suffocating economic and financial crisis.
 

