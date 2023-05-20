Mufti Derian says Arab solidarity with Lebanon stimulates the election of a president

Lebanon News
2023-05-20 | 06:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mufti Derian says Arab solidarity with Lebanon stimulates the election of a president
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Mufti Derian says Arab solidarity with Lebanon stimulates the election of a president

Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian confirmed that "the unity of the Arab position in the Jeddah Declaration gave impetus to the promotion and development of joint Arab action that benefits the Arab peoples and contributed to purifying the atmosphere and unifying the ranks, which will be positively reflected on Arab and regional levels."
 
He believed in a statement that "overcoming Arab differences and returning solidarity to face the challenges in the region from the dangers of the Israeli enemy to protect the right of the Palestinian people and their return to their occupied land and the establishment of their independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital." 

He pointed out that "Arab solidarity with Lebanon motivates the Lebanese to elect a president as soon as possible, especially since the country cannot stand and continue without a president, the formation of a new government, the activation of the work of institutions, and the return of political, economic and living stability." 

Stressing that this is a collective responsibility that rests with the representatives and officials in the country. 

He pointed out the importance of the role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting the nation's issues and interests to achieve stability in the Arab arena.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian

Arab World

Jeddah Declaration

Lebanese

President

Saudi Arabia

LBCI Next
Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world
Naufal Daou to LBCI: The Jeddah summit moved us from the 20th century to the 21st century
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-03

Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-04

Saudi Arabia denies interference in Lebanese presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-30

Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Naufal Daou to LBCI: The Jeddah summit moved us from the 20th century to the 21st century

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Batarfi to LBCI: We cannot directly interfere in Lebanon, its people have to solve their problems

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:16

Industry, Agriculture Ministers say re-exporting Lebanese products to the Gulf is on 'right track’

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-01

Faysal El Sayegh to LBCI: Presidency should garner broad Christian acceptance

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

EU lawmakers back ban on goods linked to deforestation

LBCI
World
2023-04-20

Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Political pressure and legal battles: The future of Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Naufal Daou to LBCI: The Jeddah summit moved us from the 20th century to the 21st century

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Batarfi to LBCI: We cannot directly interfere in Lebanon, its people have to solve their problems

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Mufti Derian says Arab solidarity with Lebanon stimulates the election of a president

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More