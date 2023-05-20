Mufti Derian says Arab solidarity with Lebanon stimulates the election of a president

Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian confirmed that "the unity of the Arab position in the Jeddah Declaration gave impetus to the promotion and development of joint Arab action that benefits the Arab peoples and contributed to purifying the atmosphere and unifying the ranks, which will be positively reflected on Arab and regional levels."



He believed in a statement that "overcoming Arab differences and returning solidarity to face the challenges in the region from the dangers of the Israeli enemy to protect the right of the Palestinian people and their return to their occupied land and the establishment of their independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital."



He pointed out that "Arab solidarity with Lebanon motivates the Lebanese to elect a president as soon as possible, especially since the country cannot stand and continue without a president, the formation of a new government, the activation of the work of institutions, and the return of political, economic and living stability."



Stressing that this is a collective responsibility that rests with the representatives and officials in the country.



He pointed out the importance of the role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting the nation's issues and interests to achieve stability in the Arab arena.