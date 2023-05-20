Lebanese army arrests key al-Qaeda leader

The Lebanese Army announced on Saturday that a special unit from the Intelligence Directorate arrested on 19/5/2023 in the town of Deir Ammar - North Lebanon, a person identified only by his initials as (T.M.), who is one of the prominent leaders of the Al-Qaeda and the founders of its cells in Lebanon.

He played a leading role in establishing the terrorist organization Fatah al-Islam, after a long track record of security work and intelligence efforts over the years.

In a statement, the Army said that "the detainee had close ties to the leaders of the organization, then disappeared from sight in 2007 after the Battle of Nahr al-Bared, only to resurface and play a significant role after the emergence of ISIS and the Al-Nusra Front. He became associated with the terrorist groups active in northern Lebanon and provided shelter for one of its most dangerous leaders after the Battle of Tripoli in 2014 when these groups united to fight the Lebanese Army in the neighborhoods of Tripoli and the town of Bhanin."

The statement further added that "the investigation with the detainee is still ongoing under the supervision of the competent judiciary."