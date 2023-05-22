The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term

2023-05-22 | 08:32
The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term
0min
The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term

The Constitutional Council did not reach any decision during its session held on Monday regarding the appeal filed against the law extending the terms of municipal and Mukhtar’s council.

Sources within the Constitutional Council informed LBCI that discussions continued concerning the scheduled report, and it seems that the discussions will prolong before reaching a decision.

