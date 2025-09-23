Lebanese MPs call on Parliament to include expatriate voting bill on next session’s agenda, stressing urgency and constitutional rights

MPs George Okais, Michel Doueihi, Faisal Al-Sayegh, Ahmad Kheir, Adib Abdel Massih, and Ibrahim Mneimneh held a press conference at the Lebanese Parliament, calling for the proposal on expatriate voting to be added to the agenda of the next legislative session.



Speaking on their behalf, MP Michel Doueihi said, “The nine MPs who signed the urgent repeated draft law on May 9, 2025, regarding voting rights for non-resident expatriates, represent only 61 MPs, although the proposal concerns 128 MPs. They submitted a petition urging the Speaker of Parliament to place this proposal on the agenda of the General Assembly.”



He noted that a Bureau session is scheduled for tomorrow. “We, the nine MPs, are calling on the Speaker and the Bureau to include this proposal in the agenda of the first General Assembly session. This matter is political, legal, and constitutional.''



Douaihi added, ''Politically, we will not back down because it concerns the principle of justice and equality among Lebanese citizens and affects the right of Lebanese expatriates to participate in determining their future. Deadlines are approaching, and the Parliament must resolve this issue as soon as possible. Therefore, we renew our call to refer it to the General Assembly for a vote, so it becomes clear who supports expatriate voting, who opposes it, and who stands with it.”