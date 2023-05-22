On May 16th, Member of Parliament Jean Talouzian received a letter from "Daraj Media" inviting him to address certain points and questions.The media outlet's Investigative Unit informed Talouzian that they were working on a series of articles titled "Shadow Figures," focusing on businessmen involved in the banking sector.Talouzian's name had emerged during their investigative research as someone with close personal and professional ties to Lebanese banker and businessman Mr. Antoun Sehnaoui.Daraj Media presents itself as an independent digital media platform covering the Arab region, free from political funding and influence.“However, upon researching the outlet's background and affiliations, Talouzian discovered that one of Daraj's major donors is Open Society Foundations, founded by George Soros,” a statement added.“Given the context of the letter and the series' name, it appeared likely that the article's tone would cast a negative light on Lebanese institutions.”Talouzian decided to address the written statements and questions from Daraj Media, providing his responses verbatim.There were many reasons why Mr. Sehnaoui decided to support all 8 candidates on the "Lebnen El Siyede" (Sovereign Lebanon) electoral list for the Beirut 1 district.The Sehnaoui name has long been synonymous with Achrafieh, philanthropy and humanitarian aid. Since the 1960s, the family has had an immense presence in Beirut, and have continuously helped and supported countless families and residents of Achrafieh in all sectors: social, medical, economic and religious - including the erection, restoration and decoration of churches and a lot more.Many residents of the area have been grateful to the Sehnaoui's for their decades-long assistance and generosity, and for being a main source of livelihood.During Parliamentary elections, they have looked towards the family for guidance in choosing sovereign electoral lists to give their basket of votes to.Those persons are part of the heart and soul of Achrafieh, and their collective voices are one and the same with that of Antoun Sehnaoui's: Sovereignty and democracy for Lebanon through independent representatives.In his fight to defend Lebanese sovereignty since the Cedar Revolution in 2005, Antoun has only wanted to support sovereign electoral lists or candidates. This was well before I entered the political realm and became an MP.As you already stated, and seemingly answered your own question, allow me to reconfirm. Yes, I am indeed a good friend of Mr. Sehnaoui's. My relationship with the entire Sehnaoui family dates back to 1975, at a time when Lebanon was at war and fighting for its sovereignty. As you may know, periods of combat tend to forge strong friendships and solidarity - and that is the kind of relationship that Mr. Nabil Sehnaoui, (Antoun's father) and I have.When I finished defending our sovereignty through my military career, I wanted to continue defending it through politics, and therefore decided to present myself as a candidate for the Armenian Catholic seat for the Beirut 1 district.The Sehnaoui's liked my idea and encouraged me further by asking their sympathizers to vote for the electoral list that I was on - seeing not only our long-lasting friendship, but also that our opinions, values and vision for a democratic Lebanon were aligned.When it comes to the sovereignty and democracy of Lebanon, Mr. Sehnaoui and I see eye to eye with the Lebanese Forces. That is why we were on the same list back in 2018 (not 2022).I am not and have never been a member of the Lebanese Forces (hence why the term 'dissident' is inaccurate in your statement). I was part of the "Strong Republic" coalition.Although we may disagree on certain topics, I remain a staunch ally of the LF on all issues concerning the democracy, freedom and sovereignty of our nation.Much like myself, Nabil and Antoun Sehnaoui are not members of any political party. We are independent, non-partisans who share similar views and ideas for the sovereignty and prosperity of Lebanon.