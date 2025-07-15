News
Trump says Zelensky should not target Moscow
World News
15-07-2025 | 13:50
Trump says Zelensky should not target Moscow
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should not target Moscow.
His comments come after The Financial Times, citing people briefed on discussions, reported on Tuesday that Trump had privately encouraged Ukraine to step up deep strikes on Russia.
The newspaper added that Trump asked Zelensky whether he could strike Moscow if the U.S. provided long-range weapons.
Reuters
World News
Trump
US
Ukraine
Zelensky
Russia
Moscow
