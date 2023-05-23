The probes into Lebanese central bank chief Salameh

Lebanon News
2023-05-23 | 08:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
The probes into Lebanese central bank chief Salameh
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
The probes into Lebanese central bank chief Salameh

Lebanon has been verbally informed of a German arrest warrant against Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh, who is being investigated for money laundering and embezzlement in his home country and abroad but denies any wrongdoing.

The move by Germany comes one week after France issued its own arrest warrant and just days after Interpol issued a red notice for the 72-year-old governor.

Here's what you need to know about the cases:
 
EUROPE INVESTIGATES
 
Investigations began with a Swiss probe into whether Salameh and his brother Raja illegally took more than $300 million from the central bank between 2002 and 2015.

Since then, European countries including France, Germany, Luxembourg and Liechtenstein have initiated their own investigations into whether tens of millions of dollars of the funds allegedly embezzled from the central bank were laundered in Europe.

In March 2022, the European Union's criminal justice cooperation organization announced the freezing of some 120 million euros($130 million) of Lebanese assets in France, Germany, Luxembourg, Monaco and Belgium, in a case in which Munich prosecutors said Salameh was a suspect.
 
Lebanon has hosted European investigators three times: first in January to interrogate witnesses and obtain additional evidence, then in March to question Salameh and in May to interrogate his brother Raja and an assistant, Marianne Hoayek.

France issued an arrest warrant on May 16 after Salameh failed to appear at a hearing in Paris. He pledged to challenge the warrant. Interpol issued its red notice the same week.

France has also summoned Raja and Hoayek for hearings on May 31 and June 13 respectively.

LEBANESE PROBE LIMPS ALONG
 
Lebanese authorities said they opened their own probe after receiving a Swiss judicial cooperation request.

Critics doubted whether the Lebanese judiciary, where appointments largely depend on political backing, would seriously investigate a figure with the stature of Salameh, given his top-level political backing.
 
The judiciary do not deny the difficulties. In November, Lebanon's most senior judge said, in a general comment, that political meddling in judicial work had led to a chaotic situation that required a "revolution in approaches" to resolve.

Jean Tannous, the judge appointed to lead the preliminary investigation, faced hurdles including, according to reports, an intervention by Prime Minister Najib Mikati to prevent him accessing data from banks. Mikati denied the reports.

Top prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat stopped Tannous from attending a Paris meeting last year with European prosecutors investigating Salameh, Reuters reported.

In June 2022, Oueidat ordered a prosecutor to formally charge Salameh, but the prosecutor refused and sought to be recused from the case before being blocked by legal challenges from the governor.

In February, Salameh, Raja and assistant Marianne Hoayek were charged with money laundering, embezzlement and illicit enrichment in that case.

A separate probe by Mount Lebanon Public Prosecutor Ghada Aoun led to Salameh being charged in March 2022 with illicit enrichment in a case related to the purchase and rental of Paris apartments, including some by the central bank.

Salameh has denied the allegations and has said the prosecution is politically motivated.

SALAMEH CONTINUES
 
Salameh has been a cornerstone of a financial system that served the vested interests of Lebanon's main factions after the 1975-90 civil war, and many observers say these groups fear his downfall would have repercussions for them.

He has enjoyed support from powerful figures including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Mikati, but top officials have increasingly called for his resignation as foreign pressure on him grows.

Salameh's latest six-year term ends in July. He has refused to step down early unless a verdict is reached against him.

A political crisis that has left Lebanon without a president and a fully empowered cabinet is expected to complicate any attempt to replace him.
 
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Probes

Riad Salemeh

German

Arrest

Warrant

Money Laundering

Embezzlement

LBCI Next
Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief
USAID empowers women-led enterprises in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:01

Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-19

French prosecutor confirms arrest warrant for Lebanon central bank's Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-19

Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:27

PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:52

Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Foreign Minister says Syrians in Lebanon are considered economic refugees, not political ones

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:32

Fake Pentagon attack hoax shows perils of Twitter’s paid verification

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Geagea criticizes 'resistance' axis, FPM for 'irresponsible handling' of BDL's issue

LBCI
World
2023-05-19

Heat insurance offers climate change lifeline to poor workers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-18

Saudi FM's visit to Damascus marks new chapter in Gulf-Syria ties

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog

LBCI
World
16:14

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position

LBCI
Variety
03:01

Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:52

Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:01

Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More