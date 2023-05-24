Compassionate meeting: Economy Minister and Kuwaiti Crown Prince discuss strong bilateral bonds

Lebanon News
2023-05-24 | 06:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Compassionate meeting: Economy Minister and Kuwaiti Crown Prince discuss strong bilateral bonds
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Compassionate meeting: Economy Minister and Kuwaiti Crown Prince discuss strong bilateral bonds

Caretaker Economy Minister, Amin Salam, met with the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in a meeting characterized by compassion and sincere affection for the strong bond between the two countries. Salam also highlighted the reliance on the role of youth in rebuilding their country.

In addition, the Crown Prince of Kuwait emphasized the importance of the role played by young leaders in building a promising future and fostering good relations with their counterparts in the Gulf countries. He expressed hope and confidence that Lebanon can only return to its glory days when all join forces.

Salam reiterated his commitment and determination to restore Lebanon as a beacon of the East, with Beirut as the capital of the Arab world.

Lebanon News

Compassionate

Meeting

Economy

Minister

Kuwait

Crown

Prince

Discuss

Strong

Bilateral

Bonds

Lebanon

LBCI Next
In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day
EDL reports extensive theft of high-voltage cables in Beirut's commercial district tunnels
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-17

PM Mikati discusses meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, Kingdom's role in an interview with Al Riyadh newspaper

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-11

Iranian Economy Minister visits Saudi Arabia for bilateral meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-08

Lebanon's Environment Minister stresses necessity of investing in green economy

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-08

Top Biden aide discusses Yemen peace efforts with Saudi crown prince

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Council of Muftis expresses concern as presidential vacuum continues

LBCI
Variety
08:56

Created by Impact BBDO, LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign secures three medals at the Caples Awards in London

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Foreign Affairs House Committee follows up Syrian refugees file with UNHCR

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Prioritizing stability: US Department of State calls on Lebanon to implement reforms in Central Bank Governor selection

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-16

Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision

LBCI
World
2023-05-20

FBI misused intelligence database in 278,000 searches, court says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-17

Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-18

Discover NEOM's futuristic realms: Unveiling the extraordinary regions of Sindalah, The Line, Trojena, and Oxagon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

The Democratic Gathering's firm stance: Rejecting Frangieh's candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:27

PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:02

Lebanon’s currency dilemma: Central Bank of Lebanon explores banknotes printing options

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More