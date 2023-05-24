Compassionate meeting: Economy Minister and Kuwaiti Crown Prince discuss strong bilateral bonds

Caretaker Economy Minister, Amin Salam, met with the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in a meeting characterized by compassion and sincere affection for the strong bond between the two countries. Salam also highlighted the reliance on the role of youth in rebuilding their country.



In addition, the Crown Prince of Kuwait emphasized the importance of the role played by young leaders in building a promising future and fostering good relations with their counterparts in the Gulf countries. He expressed hope and confidence that Lebanon can only return to its glory days when all join forces.



Salam reiterated his commitment and determination to restore Lebanon as a beacon of the East, with Beirut as the capital of the Arab world.