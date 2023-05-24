Foreign Affairs House Committee follows up Syrian refugees file with UNHCR

The Foreign Affairs and Emigrants House Committee, held a session in the Parliament on Wednesday, chaired by MP Fadi Alameh and in the presence of the members.



After the session, MP Alameh said that the committee had a meeting with UNHCR to follow up on the Syrian refugees file and to understand the issue of the data.



“We were surprised that the data had not been received yet. This is a sensitive question. We understood that the data is based on an agreement, and this issue is still pending. And we consider it essential to know who are the people who enter, who is economically displaced and who is not," he said.



He added: "We stressed the need to speed up the follow-up of the data issue, and we focused on another point about the criteria that were adopted to classify the refugees, and we did not get a satisfactory answer. We asked that they submit in writing the approved criteria. We also talked about the conditions required to improve the return, and we did not get a clear answer, but rather a promise to provide us with information."



He affirmed that the file is still pending, and " we will continue during the upcoming sessions. We have completed the points we need in the hope that we will issue recommendations."