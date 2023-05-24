News
Bou Habib wraps up visit to Italy by meeting Italian counterpart
Lebanon News
2023-05-24 | 13:42
Bou Habib wraps up visit to Italy by meeting Italian counterpart
Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib concluded his visit to Italy after a meeting with his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani, who expressed his country's support for Lebanon and the desire to enhance Lebanese-Italian bilateral cooperation in all fields.
He also emphasized "the importance of consolidating regional stability through assisting in a sustainable resolution to the refugee crisis in consultation with European counterparts, as well as the significance of regional cooperation in addressing refugee issues and assisting countries facing similar burdens, including Lebanon, in finding collective solutions to displacement."
A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that "this understanding and supportive Italian stance towards Lebanon reflects its importance, especially within the framework of a diplomatic campaign to rally support for Lebanon's position regarding the necessity of finding a sustainable solution and roadmap to address the displacement crisis through regional and international cooperation."
It further pointed out that "the discussions touched on the recent situations and developments in the Middle East, the outcomes of the Jeddah Summit, and the need to find a fair, permanent, and comprehensive political solution to the Palestinian cause."
