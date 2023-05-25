Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams

Lebanon News
2023-05-25 | 03:17
High views
Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams
0min
Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams

Lebanon's Caretaker Minister of Education and Higher Education, Abbas Halabi, discussed with the heads of the secondary, primary, vocational and technical public education associations the issues and demands of teachers, the continuity of the academic year, and the conduction of official exams. 

Those gathered expressed their insistence on the continuing of the academic year and holding official exams on time. 

Additionally, the rights of students to complete the school year and the completion of exams were emphasized, and to secure the rights of teachers and meet their just demands, pay productivity allowances on an ongoing basis, and work not to deprive them of the summer months.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Education

Higher Education

Abbas Halabi

Teachers

Students

Rights

Academic Year

Official Exams

