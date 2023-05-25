News
Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams
Lebanon News
2023-05-25 | 03:17
Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams
Lebanon's Caretaker Minister of Education and Higher Education, Abbas Halabi, discussed with the heads of the secondary, primary, vocational and technical public education associations the issues and demands of teachers, the continuity of the academic year, and the conduction of official exams.
Those gathered expressed their insistence on the continuing of the academic year and holding official exams on time.
Additionally, the rights of students to complete the school year and the completion of exams were emphasized, and to secure the rights of teachers and meet their just demands, pay productivity allowances on an ongoing basis, and work not to deprive them of the summer months.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Education
Higher Education
Abbas Halabi
Teachers
Students
Rights
Academic Year
Official Exams
Next
Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing
Deputy Skaff works to unite opposition for common presidential candidate
Previous
