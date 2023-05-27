News
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi to embark on official visit to Paris to meet with President Macron
Lebanon News
2023-05-27 | 05:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi to embark on official visit to Paris to meet with President Macron
The media office of the Patriarchal edifice in Bkerke announced that the Maronite Patriarch, Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, will travel on Tuesday, May 30, to the French capital, Paris.
The visit comes amid an official invitation by the French President, Emmanuel Macron, as part of the efforts that France is making for Lebanon and the Lebanese.
The meeting date was set at four o'clock on Tuesday afternoon at the Élysée Palace.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Maronite Patriarch
Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi
Paris
France
Emmanuel Macron
Élysée Palace
