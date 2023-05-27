Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi to embark on official visit to Paris to meet with President Macron

Lebanon News
2023-05-27 | 05:24
High views
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi to embark on official visit to Paris to meet with President Macron
0min
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi to embark on official visit to Paris to meet with President Macron

The media office of the Patriarchal edifice in Bkerke announced that the Maronite Patriarch, Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, will travel on Tuesday, May 30, to the French capital, Paris. 

The visit comes amid an official invitation by the French President, Emmanuel Macron, as part of the efforts that France is making for Lebanon and the Lebanese. 

The meeting date was set at four o'clock on Tuesday afternoon at the Élysée Palace.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Maronite Patriarch

Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi

Paris

France

Emmanuel Macron

Élysée Palace

