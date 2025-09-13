News
Rubio: Qatar strike 'not going to change' US-Israel ties
World News
13-09-2025 | 13:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Rubio: Qatar strike 'not going to change' US-Israel ties
The United States is "not happy" about Israel's air strikes targeting Hamas in Qatar, but the attack will not change Washington's allied status with Israel, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday as he departed for the region.
"Obviously, we were not happy about it, the president was not happy about it," he told reporters shortly before departing Washington for discussions with officials in Israel.
"It's not going to change the nature of our relationship with the Israelis, but we are going to have to talk about it -- primarily, what impact does this have" on the diplomatic efforts to bring about a truce in war-ravaged Gaza, Rubio added.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
United States
Israel
Hamas
Qatar
Marco Rubio
Trump hosts Qatari prime minister after Israel's attack in Doha
Nepal's Sushila Karki takes oath of office as PM
Learn More