Rubio: Qatar strike 'not going to change' US-Israel ties

World News
13-09-2025 | 13:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Rubio: Qatar strike &#39;not going to change&#39; US-Israel ties
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Rubio: Qatar strike 'not going to change' US-Israel ties

The United States is "not happy" about Israel's air strikes targeting Hamas in Qatar, but the attack will not change Washington's allied status with Israel, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday as he departed for the region.

"Obviously, we were not happy about it, the president was not happy about it," he told reporters shortly before departing Washington for discussions with officials in Israel.

"It's not going to change the nature of our relationship with the Israelis, but we are going to have to talk about it -- primarily, what impact does this have" on the diplomatic efforts to bring about a truce in war-ravaged Gaza, Rubio added.

AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

United States

Israel

Hamas

Qatar

Marco Rubio

LBCI Next
Trump hosts Qatari prime minister after Israel's attack in Doha
Nepal's Sushila Karki takes oath of office as PM
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-03

Rubio on US strike on alleged drug boat: 'It'll happen again'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-10

UN Council talks on Israel's Qatar strike postponed to Thursday

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-24

Iran tells Qatar attack on US airbase 'not action' against Doha

LBCI
World News
2025-06-17

Trump says 'we are not going to kill' Iran's Supreme Leader, 'at least not for now'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push

LBCI
World News
12:18

UK police say nine arrested at far-right rally after 'unacceptable violence'

LBCI
World News
11:43

Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery following drone attack

LBCI
World News
10:34

110,000 people attend far-right rally in London

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-06-20

Romania names liberal Ilie Bolojan as PM

LBCI
World News
2025-09-12

EU agrees to prolong sanctions on Russian officials over Ukraine

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-29

LBCI’s Nada Andraos makes first appearance after stray bullet injury, urges return of state authority

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-10

Inside the struggle to disarm Palestinian camps in Lebanon: Leadership shake-up and divided loyalties

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Lebanese army intercepts ship in illegal departure attempt, arrests 22

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Twenty-three shops closed — is Lebanon’s vital highway about to be transformed?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Lebanese army receives eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Lebanon’s FM stresses two-state solution as key to ‘just and lasting peace’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon takes steps toward reopening Qlayaat airport to travelers — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Roads plagued by chaos, nonfunctioning traffic lights; Lebanon explores measures to restore order

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More