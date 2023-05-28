Patriarch Rai heads to the Vatican ahead of Paris visit

Lebanon News
2023-05-28 | 07:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Patriarch Rai heads to the Vatican ahead of Paris visit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Patriarch Rai heads to the Vatican ahead of Paris visit

Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rai is heading to the Vatican tomorrow morning, Monday, to meet with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and will then head to Paris in the evening to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.

The Patriarch carries with him the presidential dossier and the atmosphere of consensus that has been achieved, in addition to the file of Syrian refugees.

Lebanon News

Rai

The Vatican

Paris

France

Macron

LBCI Next
Charafeddine to LBCI: A governmental session will be dedicated to Syrian refugee file
Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Release of all detained Lebanese nationals in the UAE
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-21

France's Macron: G7 is an opportunity to convince Global South over Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-04-05

France's Macron begins China trip with Ukraine, trade on agenda

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-27

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi to embark on official visit to Paris to meet with President Macron

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-19

France taking Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Arab League, G7 meeting

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

Hajjar to LBCI: Refugees should receive their salary in Lebanese pounds

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Charafeddine to LBCI: A governmental session will be dedicated to Syrian refugee file

LBCI
Middle East
13:25

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Release of all detained Lebanese nationals in the UAE

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:44

Closer look at seized counterfeit cancer drugs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-24

Created by Impact BBDO, LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign secures three medals at the Caples Awards in London

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-12

Eurovision 2023: From flags to food, Liverpool embraces Ukraine

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-25

PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th

LBCI
World
2023-05-02

Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More